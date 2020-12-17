Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad gets ISO certifications

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, with its standard working procedures, has acquired ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards Certification from ASCB, UK.

The Hyderabad Zoo has become the first zoo in the country to receive ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards Certificate. This was presented to Telangana Forests Minister A. Indra Karan Reddy.

HYM International Certifications, Accredited by ASCB(UK) recently conducted assessment of the Zoo for ISO 9001:2015 Certifications, and expressed satisfaction and happiness in the standards being followed in Nehru Zoological Park in the area of sanitation, food processing, animal breeding, Zoo Hospital, animal care, hygiene maintenance and establishment.

The Minister appreciated the good work by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Director and the Zoo staff for their efforts.