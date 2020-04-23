Nepal thanks India for donating 23 tonnes of essential medicines

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
Appreciating India’s efforts in providing succour to Nepal in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli took to microblogging site Twitter and thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The PM wrote on Wednesday: “I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The medicines were handed over to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India.”
The initiative was taken by India as a part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation to combat coronavirus. India's ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the Indian mission here said in a statement.
"The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakh doses of essential medicines, 3.2 lakh doses of Paracetamol, and 2.5 lakh doses of Hydroxychloroquine," it said.
The initiative manifests the continuing cooperation between India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances, the statement said cited in the New Indian Express report.
"Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating their efforts on the ground to contain and stop this pandemic. India is committed to preparing, act, and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge," the Indian embassy added.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal has reached 45, a Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed, while three patients were discharged from the hospital.
So far, seven persons have been cured while 38 people undergoing treatment in different hospitals.
Last month, Prime Minister Modi convened a meeting of SAARC leaders on a video conference and offered all possible assistance to the neighbouring countries. PM Modi also pledged $10 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
