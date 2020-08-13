Nestle India to support 10,000 street food vendors

Nestlé India on Thursday announced the launch of Maggi Desh Ke liye 2 Minute – Ek Chhoti Si Koshish, which will include a year-long initiatives to assist society in partnerships with various entities including NGOs. This announcement was made on the eve of the 74th Independence Day of the country.

The packaged food major said it will provide a million meals to disadvantaged and weaker sections and help about 10,000 street food vendors to come out of these challenging times. It will also focus on mobilising youth to solve challenges associated with agriculture while continuing with it environmental sustainability initiatives.

“The initiative will begin with a digital launch followed by several initiatives focussing on Swasthya (Health), Swachhta (cleanliness) and Sahayata (Co-operation) that will be unveiled as the year progresses,” the company statement added.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said, “We re-commit ourselves to impacting lives of millions through enhancement of health, livelihoods and doing good for as many people as we can! With the upcoming initiative, we aim to leverage the power of the nation’s most loved food brand Maggi and hope to inspire citizens to take small steps, which can be transformative.”