Nestle India to support 10,000 street food vendors

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Nestlé India on Thursday announced the launch of Maggi Desh Ke liye 2 Minute – Ek Chhoti Si Koshish, which will include a year-long initiatives to assist society in partnerships with various entities including NGOs. This announcement was made on the eve of the 74th Independence Day of the country.
The packaged food major said it will provide a million meals to disadvantaged and weaker sections and help about 10,000 street food vendors to come out of these challenging times. It will also focus on mobilising youth to solve challenges associated with agriculture while continuing with it environmental sustainability initiatives.
“The initiative will begin with a digital launch followed by several initiatives focussing on Swasthya (Health), Swachhta (cleanliness) and Sahayata (Co-operation) that will be unveiled as the year progresses,” the company statement added.
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said, “We re-commit ourselves to impacting lives of millions through enhancement of health, livelihoods and doing good for as many people as we can! With the upcoming initiative, we aim to leverage the power of the nation’s most loved food brand Maggi and hope to inspire citizens to take small steps, which can be transformative.”
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...