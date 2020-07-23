Neuberg receives ICMR approval for Covid testing in Kerala

Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt Ltd has announced receipt of approval from the Indian Council of Medical Resrarch for Covid-19 testing in Kerala.

Neuberg was the first to receive approval for Covid testing in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

With more than 12,000 cases for the State, vis-à-vis a national count of more than 11,00,000 cases, Kerala has been lauded for its management of the pandemic.

Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating, Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, said this is the sixth lab to get ICMR approval for RT PCR testing in the country and the company has set up a special support fund for the weaker sections of the society. Through this, we will offer free of cost testing to people with a BPL ration card and appropriate doctor prescriptions.

Neuberg Diagnostics has already started collecting Covid samples. Reporting and sample acceptance will be strictly in accordance with the ICMR guidelines.