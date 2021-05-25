New CBI chief: Congress raises objections

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Congress has dissented the Centre's decision to shortlist three senior IPS officers for the post of CBI Director.
Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who attended the high-level meeting to select the CBI Director on Monday, questioned the process and said Department of Personnel and Training has no mandate to prepare the shortlist. Citing rules, he said the high-level committee should have prepared the list from the senior-most serving IPS officers. "I have raised objections to the selection process, as it is in conflict with the mandate of the selection committee," Chowdhury said.
"I have raised objections on the procedural lapses. If it is the mandate of the selection committee to omit or include names of candidates for the post, then how can the DoPT do such shortlisting," he said and added: "The DoPT should not adopt a casual and superficial approach in the selection process."
The meeting was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and was attended by Modi, Chowdhury, the Chief Justice of India and other members.
