New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu decline to 6,596

Chennai | Updated on June 23, 2021

Chennai reports 393 new infections

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 6,596 on Wednesday to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,43,415. After 10,432 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood 52,884.

There were 166 deaths and 1,70,105 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 793, Chennai had 393 infections, and all the other districts had less than 1,000 cases, according to data from the Health Department.

A total of 1,77,422 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Published on June 23, 2021

