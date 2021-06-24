New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declines to 6,162

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 6,162 on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the State to 24,49,577. After 9,046 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 49,845.

The state reported 155 deaths and 1,70,283 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 756, Chennai had 372 infections, and all the other districts had less than 1,000 cases each, Health Department data said.

A record 4,32,044 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, according to Health Ministry data.