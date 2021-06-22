National

New coronavirus infections in TN dip to 6,895

Chennai | Updated on June 22, 2021

Coimbatore reports 870 new infections, Chennai 410

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 6,895 on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 24,36,819. After 13,156 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 56,886.

There were 194 deaths and 1,65,375 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases at 870; Chennai had 410 infections, while the other districts had less than 1,000 cases each, Health Department data said.

A total of 2,49,701 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

Published on June 22, 2021

