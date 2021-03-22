New Covid-19 cases dip in Maharashtra

The number of fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra dipped by 5,890 on Monday to reach 24,645, providing a sigh of relief to the health infrastructure in the state. On Sunday 30,535 new cases in the state were reported.

However, it is still not clear if it is a temporary drop in the cases or the graph will start to move up again.

According to a press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department on Monday, the state reported 2,15,241 active cases with the highest number of cases are in Pune district (39,492), followed Nagpur (31,429) and Mumbai district at 23,671.

The statement said that 19,463 patients were discharged today, taking the total number patients to 22.34 lakh who have fully recovered from Covid infection. The recovery rate in the state is 89.22 per cent. The state has also recorded 58 Covid deaths with a case fatality rate of 2.13 per cent.

Currently, 10.63 lakh people are in home quarantine and 11,092 people are in institutional quarantine.

State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope in a media interaction said that the Chief Minister is worried about the situation in Maharashtra and has asked all the residents to behave responsibly by adhering to the Covid guidelines, otherwise, the State Government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown.