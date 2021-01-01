New Covid-19 cases in India recorded at 20,000 on Thursday

Over 20,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 and more than 23,000 people recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing down the number of active Covid-19 count in the country to 2,54,254. During the same period 256 people succumbed to the viral infection.

The Subject Expert Committee of the Drugs Controller General of India will meet on Friday to take a decision on emergency use authorisation of two vaccine candidates, data for which has been submitted to the drug regulator.

Much of the new cases was reported from Kerala and Maharashtra which together accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the cases since Thursday.

The total confirmed cases in the country so far stood at nearly 102.87 lakh, of which 98.83 lakh people recovered. As of now, 1,48,994 people died of Covid-19 in the country.

In the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the country was around 10.62 lakh, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.