New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dips to 1,702

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,702 (1,797 on Wednesday) on Thursday to take the total number of infections in the state to 25,95,935.

After 1,892 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 19,864.

The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,62,173 samples were tested, according to State health department data.

Chennai reported 193 cases, while Coimbatore saw 198 additional cases.