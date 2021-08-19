National

New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dips to 1,702

Chennai | Updated on August 19, 2021

Chennai reports 193 cases, Coimbatore 198

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,702 (1,797 on Wednesday) on Thursday to take the total number of infections in the state to 25,95,935.

After 1,892 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 19,864.

The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,62,173 samples were tested, according to State health department data.

Chennai reported 193 cases, while Coimbatore saw 198 additional cases.

Published on August 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like