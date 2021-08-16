New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu drops further to 1,851

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined marginally to 1,851 on Monday (1,896 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,90,632.

After 1,911 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,370.

The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,54,631 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 205 new cases (216) , while Coimbatore reported 217 (225). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.