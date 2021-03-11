New Covid-19 cases near 23,000, highest this year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
India has recorded its highest daily tally of Covid-19 new cases this year at 22,854 in the last 24 hours, data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday showed.
Six States—Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report high number of Covid-19 daily new cases and cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to a Health Ministry release.
Maharashtra alone accounted for 60 per cent of the daily new cases at 13,659, followed by Kerala at 2,475 and Punjab with 1,393 cases, the release added.
India’s total active case load has reached 1.89 lakh on Thursday which is 1.68 per cent of total positive cases. Kerala reported the maximum decline in active cases while Maharashtra has shown the highest increase in active cases in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the overall tally of Covid-10 vaccine doses administered till date since January 16 is over 3.56 crore, as per the provisional data till 7 am on Thursday.
These include 71.97 lakh first dose for healthcare workers and 40.13 lakh getting second; 70.54 lakh frontline workers getting first dose and 6.37 lakh getting the second dose; and 9.67 lakh aged more than 45 years with co-morbidities (first dose) and 58.15 lakh aged more than 60 years.
On Wednesday (day 54 of the vaccination drive ), a total of 13.17 lakh doses were given, an official release said. Out these, 10.30 lakh were first dose for healthcare and frontline workers and 2.87 lakh second dose.
As many as 126 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Maharashtra accounting for 54, Punjab 17 and Kerala 14.
As many as 19 States /UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, D&N & D&N, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.
