National

New Covid-19 cases rise slightly in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 05, 2021

Chennai too reported a slight increase in new cases to 196

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday increased marginally to 1,997 (1,949 on Wednesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,69,398.

After 1,943 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 20,138.

The number of deaths registered was 33 and 1,58,797 samples were tested.

Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 196 (189) but Coimbatore saw a drop to 220 (226). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

Published on August 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.