New Covid-19 cases rise slightly in TN

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday increased marginally to 1,997 (1,949 on Wednesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,69,398.

After 1,943 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 20,138.

The number of deaths registered was 33 and 1,58,797 samples were tested.

Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 196 (189) but Coimbatore saw a drop to 220 (226). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.