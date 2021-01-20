National

Covid-19: Number of new infections in Tamil Nadu declines to 549

Our Bureau. Chennai | Updated on January 20, 2021 Published on January 20, 2021

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 549 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,32,415. After 713 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 5,314.

There were nine deaths registered and 60,249 samples were tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections was 150 while all the other 36 districts reported less than 400 cases, according to State health ministry data.

