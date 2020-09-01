New Covid cases drop in last 24 hours

With many States, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, reporting more recoveries than fresh cases, there is a drop in new daily Covid-19 positive cases in the country, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours was a tad less than 70,000, about 9,000 less than the previous day. With over 65,000 people recovering and 819 dying of Covid during the same period, the number of active cases went up only by about 4,000 since Monday morning. As of now, there are nearly 7.86 lakh active cases in India.

The total confirmed cases, however, were a little over 36.91 lakh, of which about 28.4 lakh recovered and 65,288 died so far.

Among other States that reported lesser new cases than recoveries are Bihar, Odisha and Rajasthan.