New Covid cases rise by 2,342 in TN

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday increased by 2,342 (2,279 on Monday). However, after 1,463 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 14,846.

There were 16 deaths and 83,154 samples tested.

Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 874 followed by Coimbatore (243); Chengalpattu (207); Thanjavur (114) and Kancheepuram (100), says a State Health Ministry data.