New Covid strain in UK: Maharashtra to impose ‘night curfew’ in municipal areas till January 5

The Maharashtra Government has decided to impose night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state till January 5 given the outbreak of the new mutant Covid strain in the United Kingdom.

The night curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 6 am, commencing from Tuesday, December 22.

Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai, I S Chahal said in a media interaction on Monday evening that the orders about the curfew would be issued immediately for the Mumbai city.

He also informed that the passengers arriving from the UK would be quarantined compulsorily for seven days in hotels and those with any symptoms would be sent to Seven Hills Hospital.

Compulsory home quarantine

He also announced that air passengers coming to Mumbai from rest of the European countries would have to remain under compulsory home quarantine for 14 days. Passengers showing any symptoms will be sent to GT Hospital for further treatment.

The Municipal Commissioner's announcement came after Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray chaired an urgent review meeting in view of the response to the threat of the mutant Covid virus.

The state government has mandated home quarantine for all passengers arriving from countries other than Europe.

Surprisingly on Sunday, Thackeray while addressing the state via TV and web platforms had said that there was no need for curfew in the state. However, he had cautioned that the threat of Covid was still not over.