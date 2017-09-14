New facility at LV Prasad Eye Institute

The Brien Holden Institute of Optometry and Vision Sciences (Bhiovs) has been launched in the LV Prasad Eye Institute here in Hyderabad.

Desmond Fonn, Professor Emeritus, School of Optometry and Vision Science, University of Waterloo, unveiled a plaque. Gullapalli N Rao, founder and Chair of LV Prasad Eye Institute, said it would add more dimensions to the expanding activities and expertise of the Institute.

The Bausch and Lomb School of Optometry will be part of the Bhiovs, which will be an umbrella organisation for all activities of Optometry – education, research, patient care and human resource, said its Director, Shrikant Bharadwaj.