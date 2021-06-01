New infections drop below 10,000-mark in Bengal

Fresh Covid infections dropped below 10,000 on a 24-hour-basis in West Bengal, nearly two weeks after the state imposed stricter “lockdown-like” restrictions. On Tuesday, fresh infections stood at 9,424.

A lower infection graph, followed by high recoveries of nearly 18,000, and a dip in death saw active cases drop by over 8,400. Active cases in the state now stand at 78,613.

Daily testing was ramped up to 65,041, which indicates that the test positivity rate (TPR) has fallen to around 15 per cent.

Of the 23 districts in West Bengal, 22 saw a dip in active cases, with North 24 Parganas and Kolkata – the two worst hit – reporting the highest drop in active cases on a 24-hour-basis. Fresh infections here stood at 2,028 and 1,032 respectively.

Birbhum was the only district that saw an increase in active cases. The district reported 199 new Covid cases (against 161 on May 31). Three people succumbed to the virus there, the health bulletin issued on Tuesday evening said.