Maharashtra: New law to ensure 80% jobs go to State residents

The Maharashtra Government is planning to bring in a law to ensure that 80 per cent of jobs in industrial units go to persons who have been resident of the State for at least 15 years, Industries Minister Subhash Desai has said.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat, Desai said the law would also apply to contract workers. Under a 1968 Government Resolution (GR), it is mandatory for industrial units to recruit from the local population. But, now, the Industries Department has decided to enforce this rule strictly,

Units not complying with this rule will not get tax benefits, rebates and exemptions.

Desai, who is also a senior leader of the Shiv Sena, which spearheaded the ‘sons of the soil’ movement, said the GR has led led to presence of 84 per cent local staff in 3,052 mega units at supervisory and executive level. The percentage of workers is even higher at 90 per cent.

In the 10.26 lakh MSME units, too, 84 per cent of the staff at the supervisory and executive level is local people.

Joint Director of Industries Sadashiv Survase said the State Government provides every year ₹4,000 crore in tax benefits, rebates and exemptions to industrial units.

Desai said that a specific number of workers and executives will also be recruited from the district where the plant or unit is set up.