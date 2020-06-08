National

New ordinance to help prevent price collapse of farm produce: Mangaluru CII

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mangaluru chapter, has said that the ‘Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020’ will provide huge opportunities to farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

K Prakash Rao, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of CII, said the ordinance is a major step forward in unshackling the regulations and providing huge opportunities for farmers and FPOs to get into contract farming with big retail marketers. This will help ensure that there is no sudden collapse of price mechanism and distress selling by farmers.

This ordinance will be critical to ensure substantial gain of farm income and may even result in introducing value addition to the farm produces by the farmers. These relief measures will provide a major fillip to farmers, he said.

APMCs

On the ‘Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020’, he said the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, which was introduced almost five decades ago, had failed miserably to serve the interest of farmers, and was a major source of ‘harassment’ to the market functionaries operating in the notified agricultural produce.

“It failed to provide any service other than creating unplanned and unscientific market yards in the country with over half of them today defunct and dead assets. In the last five decades, though the markets have expanded many folds in terms of demand for these farm produces, APMCs failed miserably to facilitate this trade in favour of farmers. They were not proactive in adapting to the changing marketing scenario in the country,” he said.

Instead, APMCs only focussed on enforcing the redundant law on all types of transactions with the sole interest of only garnering huge revenue for their growing administrative expenses. APMCs failed to understand the difference between fee and tax, and settled for enforcing the law as though it was a tax.

The markets were crying for ages to abolish this irrelevant law and finally it took a crisis for this major decision to come about, Rao said.

The farmer now has the freedom even to move his goods inter-State and sell to anyone who has just a PAN (permanent account number). Further, the Centre is not levying any cess or fee for such transactions outside the local APMC yards and thereby ensuring that farmer gets a much better price and not take the burden of regulation expenses, he said.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mumbai’s Dharavi has not recorded a single case of COVID-19 since a week
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.