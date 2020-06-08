New ordinance to help prevent price collapse of farm produce: Mangaluru CII

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mangaluru chapter, has said that the ‘Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020’ will provide huge opportunities to farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs).
K Prakash Rao, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of CII, said the ordinance is a major step forward in unshackling the regulations and providing huge opportunities for farmers and FPOs to get into contract farming with big retail marketers. This will help ensure that there is no sudden collapse of price mechanism and distress selling by farmers.
This ordinance will be critical to ensure substantial gain of farm income and may even result in introducing value addition to the farm produces by the farmers. These relief measures will provide a major fillip to farmers, he said.
On the ‘Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020’, he said the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, which was introduced almost five decades ago, had failed miserably to serve the interest of farmers, and was a major source of ‘harassment’ to the market functionaries operating in the notified agricultural produce.
“It failed to provide any service other than creating unplanned and unscientific market yards in the country with over half of them today defunct and dead assets. In the last five decades, though the markets have expanded many folds in terms of demand for these farm produces, APMCs failed miserably to facilitate this trade in favour of farmers. They were not proactive in adapting to the changing marketing scenario in the country,” he said.
Instead, APMCs only focussed on enforcing the redundant law on all types of transactions with the sole interest of only garnering huge revenue for their growing administrative expenses. APMCs failed to understand the difference between fee and tax, and settled for enforcing the law as though it was a tax.
The markets were crying for ages to abolish this irrelevant law and finally it took a crisis for this major decision to come about, Rao said.
The farmer now has the freedom even to move his goods inter-State and sell to anyone who has just a PAN (permanent account number). Further, the Centre is not levying any cess or fee for such transactions outside the local APMC yards and thereby ensuring that farmer gets a much better price and not take the burden of regulation expenses, he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Covid-19 has thrown the banking sector out of kilter and made the road to recovery longer and tougher.We ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 witness yet another rally last, but investors should stay cautious
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...