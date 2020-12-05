New parliament building: PM to lay foundation stone on Dec 10, says Om Birla

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the New Parliament Building here on December 10.
Addressing a press conference at his residence in the Capital, Birla observed that the proposal for the New Parliament Building (NPB) has been long felt and that a number of Members had expressed the need for modern and well-equipped facilities.
Sharing details of the project, Birla informed that the four-storied New Parliament Building would be built in an area of 64,500 sq m at an estimated cost of ₹971 crore. He also said that it is proposed to hold the Winter Session of Parliament in the New Parliament Building when the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence.
The new building is to be equipped with all modern Audio Visual communication facilities and Data network systems. Special care is being taken to ensure all environmental safeguards are followed, including minimal disturbance to Parliament sessions during construction work.
Birla added that the existing building has many limitations with regard to modern communication, security and earthquake safety requirements.
He also said that keeping future needs in mind, the proposed building will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber with an option to increase to 1,224 members during joint sessions. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha Chamber would have a seating capacity for 384 members.
Birla said that on a request by the two Houses last year, Prime Minister Modi had agreed to the proposal for the New Parliament Building. He observed that it is a matter of immense pride for 130 crore Indians that for the first time after independence, Indian artisans and sculptors from all over the country, would contribute and showcase India’s cultural diversity in the New Parliament Building, making it a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
He said that the New Parliament Building would stand as a monument to Indian democracy and its people, showcasing not only the country’s glorious history but also the strength, diversity and industriousness of Indian people.
