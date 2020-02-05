New pension scheme has covered 94 per cent of beneficiaries within few days of launch: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

The Andhra Pradesh Government has started door-delivery of pension to the beneficiaries.

This is the first of its kind in India.

The 'Intivadhakey Pension' programme was launched in 13 districts of the state on February 1. "The scheme has covered 94 per cent of about 60 lakh pensioners within a few days," said the State Government.

For the month of February, Rs 1,320 crore has been released for the programme.

"The government has taken this step in tune with the decentralisation of administration model by seeing that the welfare programmes reach the beneficiaries at their door-step," said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after a review of schemes christened, YSR Pension Kanuka.

He said, "For the first time, pension to the aged, the infirm and other beneficiaries is directly being door-delivered to them by the ward and village volunteers throughout the state. The programme was being carried out without the involvement of middlemen and without corruption or negligence in its implementation."

According to the Panchayati Raj Minister, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy about 50,50,394 eligible pensioners have been covered so far. About 4,27,538 have been identified as ineligible. About 6.11 lakh new pensioners were added after the YSR Govt came to power in May, 2019.

In case somebody has been left out, they may directly approach the village secretariat and apply for the pension scheme.

"Each volunteer would cover 50 families in the village to prepare the list of beneficiaries and ensure that they get the pension without any problem," the minister said. He criticised opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that 7 lakh pensioners were removed from the list.

The CM said the selection of 25 lakh beneficiaries for house sites and also for Jagannna Vidya Deevena programme would be finalised this month in the same manner from the village secretariats.