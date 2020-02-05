New pension scheme has covered 94 per cent of beneficiaries within few days of launch: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
The Andhra Pradesh Government has started door-delivery of pension to the beneficiaries.
This is the first of its kind in India.
The 'Intivadhakey Pension' programme was launched in 13 districts of the state on February 1. "The scheme has covered 94 per cent of about 60 lakh pensioners within a few days," said the State Government.
For the month of February, Rs 1,320 crore has been released for the programme.
"The government has taken this step in tune with the decentralisation of administration model by seeing that the welfare programmes reach the beneficiaries at their door-step," said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after a review of schemes christened, YSR Pension Kanuka.
He said, "For the first time, pension to the aged, the infirm and other beneficiaries is directly being door-delivered to them by the ward and village volunteers throughout the state. The programme was being carried out without the involvement of middlemen and without corruption or negligence in its implementation."
According to the Panchayati Raj Minister, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy about 50,50,394 eligible pensioners have been covered so far. About 4,27,538 have been identified as ineligible. About 6.11 lakh new pensioners were added after the YSR Govt came to power in May, 2019.
In case somebody has been left out, they may directly approach the village secretariat and apply for the pension scheme.
"Each volunteer would cover 50 families in the village to prepare the list of beneficiaries and ensure that they get the pension without any problem," the minister said. He criticised opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that 7 lakh pensioners were removed from the list.
The CM said the selection of 25 lakh beneficiaries for house sites and also for Jagannna Vidya Deevena programme would be finalised this month in the same manner from the village secretariats.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...