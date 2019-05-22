New Prime Minister should ease land acquisition rules : CEA

Clean fun: Some facts about rainwater harvesting
India’s new government should make it easier for companies to acquire land and scrap archaic laws around hiring workers as part of its first reform measures, the Finance Ministry’s top adviser said.
A new Prime Minister, expected to be sworn in after results are announced May 23, should bring down the cost of land, labour and capital for Indian companies and enhance their ability to compete globally, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, said in an interview.
A 2013 law has made acquiring land very expensive and difficult, he added.
These are areas where we need reforms, Subramanian said at his office in the sandstone British-era buildings that sit at the centre of power in New Delhi. The 2013 Act on land had made it very costly to acquire land.
The Labour Ministry has been working on rationalizing provisions of existing 44 federal labour laws into four codes -- on wages, industrial relations, social security and welfare, and occupational safety, health and working conditions, Subramanian said.
We need to be streamlining some of these labour regulations, Subramanian said. The four codes we are working on should be getting traction. Minimum wages can be streamlined.
India’s economic growth slowed to a six-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in the three months ended December. The latest pulse check for the economy is due on May 31, when the Government will release gross domestic product data for the quarter ended March.
While uncertainty over the outcome of the elections cast a shadow on investments, consumer demand has been hit by relatively tight financial conditions. High interest rates and stress among India’s state-run and shadow banks have added to the pain.
Referring to the funding crisis in shadow lending sector that first surfaced last year, Subramanian said the liquidity issue was actually one of an asset-liability mismatch, because non-bank lenders have long-dated assets and short term debt.
Defaults by the IL&FS group, a systemically important non-bank lender, sparked concern among households holding mutual funds invested in such debt, and forced banks, mutual and pension fund managers to brace for further losses. IL&FS funds infrastructure projects across the worlds fastest-growing major economy and is crucial for expansion of ports, roads and airports.
Information available to investors for short term debt is not granular enough, Subramanian said. Asset-liability mismatch has to be monitored regularly, the short term ratings have to be more informative.
The new government will also have to continue to clamp down on wilful defaulters, money laundering, and tax evasion in order to cut down on cronyism to restore confidence in the corporate sector, Subramanian said.
Name of the Company: ZunRoof Tech Set up in: 2016 Based in: Gurgaon, Haryana Founder: Pranesh Chaudhary, ...
Adidas is using plastic recovered from the seas to make shoes, jerseys and football kits
Though they face headwinds, developers of green energy remain upbeat while gearing up for a mid-course ...
Expansion plans and sound business prospects are positives
The company’s plans to revive growth in the domestic market hold promise
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Andhra Sugars jumped 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, breaking above a ...
A 16-day journey through the villages of Uttar Pradesh and conversations with people — from Muzaffarnagar to ...
We realised that we didn’t need to go out to the swiftlets. Rather, let them come to us
The upcoming cricket World Cup is expected to be a run-fest on an unprecedented scale
As folks everywhere binge-watch on streaming platforms, Mumbaikars still flock to the live magic of musicals ...
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...