New speaker from Zebronics

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on January 16, 2018 Published on December 21, 2016

Zebronics India, which specialises in IT peripherals and audio and video products, has introduced the 2.2 multimedia speaker priced at ₹4,242. Called the ZEB-BT361RUCF, it features two four-inch sub-woofer drivers encased in a single cabinet to create a theatre-like atmosphere in the living room, said Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, USB Port, SD support and a built-in FM tuner. The output power of the sub-woofer is 25W, while satellites deliver 12W each. It is available online and through the company’s distribution networks across the country.

