National

Next round of talks on Wednesday

New Delhi | Updated on December 28, 2020 Published on December 28, 2020

Our Bureau The government has called the protesting farmer leaders for the next round of talks on Wednesday 2 pm at Vigyan Bhavan.

In a letter to 40 farmer leaders — who had been participating in the talks with Ministerial committee consisting of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal — Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said the government will be ready to hold talks on issues raised by the farmers with an “open mind”.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.