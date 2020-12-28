The government has called the protesting farmer leaders for the next round of talks on Wednesday 2 pm at Vigyan Bhavan.

In a letter to 40 farmer leaders — who had been participating in the talks with Ministerial committee consisting of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal — Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said the government will be ready to hold talks on issues raised by the farmers with an “open mind”.