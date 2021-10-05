NHA revises rates of health-benefit packages

The National Health Authority (NHA) has revised the rates of some health packages under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), said the Health Ministry on Tuesday in a release.

New rates

In the revised version of the Health Benefit Package (HBP 2.2), which is likely to be rolled out from November, the rates of some health packages have been increased by 20 per cent to 400 per cent under the scheme. As per the release, rates of about 400 procedures have been revised, and one new additional medical management package related to black fungus has also been added.

The NHA has undertaken rate revision in the following categories – radiation oncology procedures, medical management procedures such as procedure for dengue, acute febrile illness, surgical package treatment for black fungus, and other procedures such as right/left heart catheterisation, arthrodesis, cholecystectomy and appendicectomy.

Under the medical management procedures, rates for ICU with ventilator has been revised by 100 per cent, rates for ICU without ventilator by 136 per cent, rates for HDU has been revised by 22 per cent and prices for routine ward has been revised by 17 per cent.

“I am glad that the revised version of Health Benefit Packages (HBP 2.2) will strengthen the empanelled hospitals to provide better healthcare services to the beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The revised packages for oncology will enhance cancer care for the beneficiaries in the country.

“Addition of new packages related to black fungus will be a huge relief to the beneficiaries. I am sure that the rationalised HBP will further improve the uptake of scheme in private hospitals, leading to reduced out-of-pocket expenditure for beneficiaries,” said Mansukh Mandaviya, Health Minister.

At present, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY has 1,669 treatment procedures, of which, 1,080 are surgical, 588 medical and one unspecified package.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY aims to achieve the target of universal health coverage and provide access to free and affordable healthcare services to the citizens residing in the remotest areas of the country.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was launched in 2018, with the Health Benefit Package (HBP 1.0) comprising 1,393 packages. The scheme aims to provide free and cashless healthcare services up to ₹5 lakh per family per year to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (over 53 crore beneficiaries) as per Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 database.

Beneficiaries

Since the inception of the scheme, more than 2.2 crore eligible AB-PMJAY beneficiaries have been provided with health coverage for secondary, tertiary and day care procedures for treatment of diseases and medical conditions through a vast network of 24,000 Empanelled Health Care Providers, according to the release.