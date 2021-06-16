NHAI makes drone survey compulsory for all NH projects

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday made mandatory the use of drones for monthly video recordings of all national highway projects during all stages of a project implementation — development, construction, operation and maintenance.
Apart from this, deployment of Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) has also been made it mandatory to carry out road condition surveys on the national highways to enhance quality.
Supervision consultants shall analyse these videos and will provide their comments on the digital monthly progress reports covering various aspects of the project development.
These videos will also be used by NHAI officials during the physical inspection of the projects to check the discrepancies and rectifications made on the basis of the earlier observations, informed an official statement.
Contractors and concessionaires shall carry out the drone video recording in presence of Team Leader of the Supervision Consultant and upload comparative project videos of the current and last month on NHAI’s portal ‘Data Lake’, capturing various project related developments during the month.
Since these videos will be permanently stored on the ‘Data Lake’, they can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before Arbitral Tribunals and Courts.
Additionally, Project Directors of NHAI shall undertake monthly drone surveys from the date of signing of contract agreement till start of construction of the project at site and at the completion of the project. NHAI is committed to adhere to the highest quality standards during construction of projects, it added.
Recently, NHAI has introduced independent inspection of the ongoing National Highways projects, by involving reputed retired government officials. These inspections are held in addition to the regular inspection of the projects by NHAI officials.
The quality inspections not only ensure adherence to standards but also verify compliance to specific contractual requirements and good engineering practices, it said.
