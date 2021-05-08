National

NHAI waives toll fee on LMO tankers

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 08, 2021

To provide uninterrupted passage of tankers and containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) across national highways, the user fee for such vehicles at toll plazas has been exempted. Oxygen will be treated at par with other emergency vehicles for two months or till further orders, said a statement.

