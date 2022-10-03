The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited(NHSRCL), a company of Indian Railways that will be undertaking the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, has acquired 94 per cent of land in Maharashtra.

According to the statistics of NHSRCL sourced by businessline, 100 per cent of forest land has been acquired, 93 per cent of private land and 89 per cent of government land have been acquired by the company in Maharashtra.

In Gujarat, the NHSRCL has acquired 98.7 per cent, and 100 per cent in Dadra & Nagar Haveli (DNH).

The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project is ₹1,10,000 crore, of which ₹88,000 crore will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). A total of nearly 433.82 hectares of land is required for the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project in Maharashtra.

“The land acquisition in Maharashtra is going on smoothly and as planned,” said Dhananjay Kumar, Deputy General Manager, Public Relations, NHSRCL.

The speeding up of land acquisition in Maharashtra started after the new government was formed. In August, the body had acquired 80.44 per cent of the land required for construction in the State, while in June the land acquisition was at 71.49 per cent.

In order to start the on-ground construction work, the NHSRCL requires 90 per cent of the land acquired. The company has invited tenders for the construction of the first high-speed train corridor station in Maharashtra at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and a tender for the construction of a 21-kilometer tunnel, including a 7-kilometer undersea tunnel at Thane Creek, has been issued.

