The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has taken over the probe on Khalistani radicals pulling down national flag from the Indian mission in London last month.

The Delhi Police Special Cell was probing the case under the Unlawful Prevention Act as the attempt to disgrace the tri-colour on March 19 was taken seriously by the central government which has raised its concern at the highest level with the UK seeking action against anti-India forces involved in the incident.

The MHA’s Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) handed over the case to the NIA a few days ago given the senstivity of it and also following a meeting with UK government representatives here, said sources aware of developments.

A team of NIA is likely to travel to London to interact with Indian High Commission officials to find out how pro-Khalistan persons managed to swarm into the building, climb atop to remove the national flag and unfurl their own flag and chant anti-India voices. The team, expected to be headed by DIG level officer, will also interact with security and police authorities there to zero in on the culprits and the larger conspiracy, said sources.

On April 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak raised the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and sought strong action against anti-India elements.

A day before that, at the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held in New Delhi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla too flagged the Khalistan radicals issue with UK Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft. Bhalla had also expressed concern over the breach of security of Indian High Commission.

“The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by the pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India,” the MHA had stated after the Dialogue was over. India requested better cooperation with UK and increased monitoring of UK based Pro-Khalistan Extremists and take appropriate proactive action, the MHA had emphasised.