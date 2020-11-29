Nine city semi-final webcast kicks off from Dec 1

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The webcast of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge semi-finals across nine cities will begin from December 1. The semi-finals will be on the Zoom platform from 10.30 am every day. Viewers can either scan the QR code or click this link for the semi-finals: https://bit.ly/3q61NF4
The first semi-finals to be webcast will be the Chennai round.
The participating teams are: MOP Vaishnav; DoMS of IIT-Madras; XIME; and Great Lakes Institute of Management. On December 2 will be the Coimbatore semi-finals (teams: two teams of IIM Trichy and BIMS, Bannariamman Institute of Technology); December 3, Kochi (three teams of IIM-Kozhikode and CUSAT); December 4, Bengaluru (two teams of IIM-B, IBS Bangalore, and CMRIT); and December 5, Hyderabad (IPE and three teams of ISB).
The Delhi semi-finals will be webcast on December 7 (teams are only two from IIM Kashipur as two teams pulled out); December 8, Mumbai (two teams each from IIMA and SPJIMR); December 9, Kolkota (two teams from IIM Ranchi, XLRI and IIM Shillong); and the last semi-finals to be webcast will be from Pune (three teams from SIBM & IIM Nagpur)
The fourth edition of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2020 has been presented by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and powered by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.
The associate sponsors are: Punjab National Bank and CasaGrand. The knowledge partners for the event are BrandVectors and Potential Genesis.
