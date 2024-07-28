BJP veterans like Santosh Gangawar, and OP Mathur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close confidant K Kailashnathan, a former chief principal secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister, are among nine governors and one Lt Governor appointed by President Droupadi Murmu late on Saturday night.

Kailashnathan will take over as Lt Governor of Puducherry.

President of India, said Rashtrapati Bhavan in an official statement on Sunday, has accepted the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Former Union Minister and eight times Member of Parliament Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who was denied ticket to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Bareilly, was appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

CP Radhakrishnan, who is presently Jharkhand Governor with additional charge of Telangana, has been shifted to take over the constitutional post in Maharashtra.

BJP national Vice President and former RSS pracharak OP Mathur will take over as Governor of Sikkim from Lakshman Acharya who will take over as Governor of Assam with additional charge of the Governor of Manipur.

Gulab Chand Kataria, the Governor of Assam, has been moved to take over as Governor of Punjab with additional responsibility as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde will take over as Governor of Rajasthan.

Ramen Deka, former Lok Sabha MP from Assam, has been appointed Chhattisgarh Governor.

Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP’s former Deputy CM of Tripura, has been appointed as Governor of Congress-ruled Telangana.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, Rashtrapati Bhavan said.