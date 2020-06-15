Nirmalya Bagchi takes charge as ASCI DG

Bagchi said he would give his best to steer ASCI through the critical times created by Covid-19. “This is the toughest period for all training and research institutions across the globe. We will come up with new programmes and innovative ideas for our clients,” he said.

Findings of one of his studies titled ‘Study to Identify Policy Measures for New Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, 2013’ sponsored by the DST has been used to develop the new Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2013 of the country.

Bagchi has worked on important assignments sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Defence Research and Development Organization, European Commission, UNICEF, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Reserve Bank of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (Ministry of Home Affairs) among other important assignments.

A PhD in Business Management, Bagchi, who has been serving ASCI since September 2006, became the youngest professor to reach this position. K.Padmanabhaiah, Chairman of ASCI Court of Governors and former Union Home Secretary, congratulated Bagchi.

Bagchi, Dean of Research and Management Studies and Director of the prestigious Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course, took charge from SK Pattanayak, who resigned from the position last week.

Nirmalya Bagchi took charge as the Director General (in-charge) of the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), the College for Practising Managers since 1956, on Monday.

