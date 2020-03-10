National

NIT-Warangal teams up with Pre-Engineered Structures Society

National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and Pre-engineered Structures Society have entered into a memorandum of understanding to work together for research and knowledge sharing.

The two plan to encourage interactions between precast industry players, engineers, scientists, research fellows, faculty members and students of both the organisations through exchange programmes and deputation.

NV Ramana Rao, Director NIT-Warangal, and CA Prasad, President, PSI, Hyderabad, signed the MoU here on Monday to work together and promote new technologies and skill upgradation.

