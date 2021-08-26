NITI Aayog releases North Eastern Region District SDG Index and Dashboard

NITI Aayog, on Thursday, released the first edition of the North-Eastern Region District Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index and Dashboard 2021–22.

It is designed and developed by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) with technical inputs from the United Nations Development Programme and consultations with all the north-eastern States – who are the primary stakeholders of this tool.

SDG Index

The Index measures the performance of the districts of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura on the SDG and their corresponding targets, and ranks the districts based on the same.

The index is based on NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index – the principal and official tool for monitoring progress on SDGs at the national, State, and Union Territory level.

Also see: FM unveils EASE 4.0 for PSB’s tech transformation

The index offers insights into the social, economic, and environmental status of the region and its districts in their march towards achieving the SDGs. East Sikkim was ranked first in the region, followed by districts Gomati and North Tripura in the second position.

“The North Eastern Region District SDG Index will help in evidence-based planning, resource allocation, both financial as well as others, and effective supervision and monitoring of developmental efforts for focused and balanced regional development,” said G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Development of North Eastern Region of India, Tourism and Culture.

“In this ‘decade of action’, it is crucial to take SDGs to finer levels of administration and measure their impact and outcomes in a more granular manner, which is exactly what the North Eastern Region District SDG Index aims to achieve,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog

Out of the 103 districts considered for ranking, 64 districts belonged to the Front Runner category while 39 districts were in the Performer category in the composite score and ranking of districts. All districts in Sikkim and Tripura fell in the Front Runner category and there are no districts in the Aspirant or Achiever categories.