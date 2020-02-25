NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar calls on North-East States to set up SDG monitoring units

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar appealed to North-Eastern States to replace their planning departments with an ‘SDG (sustainable development goals) monitoring unit’.
“If we have an SDG Monitoring unit, we will have competitive federalism,” Kumar said.
He was speaking at the inaugural session of the ‘SDG conclave 2020’, for NorthEastern States at Guwahati. Most Chief Ministers from the NorthEast attended the regional conclave.
According to Kumar, India is committed to move to evidence-based, data-based policy making.
In this context, the planning departments failed to generate quality, real-time data, he said. "Quality of data is a concern not only in the NorthEast but across the county," he said.
The SDG Monitoring Unit will promote healthy competition between each district authority and generate real-time data.
NITI Aayog is perfecting the model through its experience with regard to ‘Aspirational Districts’, .
Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Paresh, pointed out that the State doesn’t get externally aided funding for infrastructure development, due to objections from China. He wanted a way out.
Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram, wanted more efficiency in fund utilisation and strengthening of the North Eastern Council, which is fading into oblivion.
Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, pointed out that the State had been a pioneer in ensuring sustainable development, well before the UNDP came out with its Agenda 2030.
