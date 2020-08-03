NITK introduces ‘Virtual Flipped Classroom’ model

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk has started the new semester for its students through ‘Virtual Flipped Classroom’ model.

In this model, students are provided with pre-recorded video lectures from the course instructor. These students are expected to participate in live interactions with other students and the course instructor after watching the video lecture recordings.

A press release said on Monday that NITK has integrated educational tools such as ‘Moodle’, ‘BigBlueButton’ and ‘Microsoft Teams’ in its in-house software called ‘Integrated Resource and Information Sharing’ (IRIS) to enable this model of teaching.

Barring students of the first-year, the ‘Virtual Flipped Classroom’ model is being used by students of all other semesters. Classes for students of first-year engineering programmes are yet to begin. Around 3,490 students from nine branches of BTech and 26 branches of MTech, MCA and MBA programmes are now using ‘Virtual Flipped Classroom’ model.