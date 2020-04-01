Nitta Gelatin fighting all odds to keep units operational

The manufacturing units of Nitta Gelatin India has been operating even during the period of lockdown, despite various challenges.

The company, the largest manufacturer of gelatin in India using Japanese technology, said that it manufactures around 12 tonnes of gelatin per day that is used by pharmaceutical companies to produce nearly 7 crore capsules daily.

In the present scenario, Nitta Gelatin India said in a press statement if the company stops production, it can lead to an acute shortage of medicines in the country. Also, Nitta Gelatin is the lone manufacturer supplying gelatin for making Blood Plasma Expander, which is used in medical emergencies to save lives.

The company further stated that for this reason, the governments of Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra, where its factories are located, have included its operations under essential category and permitted it to operate uninterruptedly.

The employees in the factories are working by following all the safety protocols stipulated by the government. Despite incurring a high cost for securing raw materials and for transportation of goods during the lockdown, the company has been running its factories to avoid the shortage of medicines. Despite these efforts, the company alleged that some people with vested interests have been trying to disrupt the operation of factories.