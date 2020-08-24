Awards for Nitta Gelatin in CII Kaizen competition

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd has won two first prizes in the 15th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region Kaizen Competitions, conducted every year to recognise and encourage member companies in the medium scale process industry category.
Nitta Gelatin won prizes in the operator and supervisor categories. The company’s team from Koratty unit comprising Martin Thomas, Akhil PM and Sandeep TV won the prize in the supervisor category. The prize in the operator category was won by the company’s team from Kakkanad unit, which included Praveen P, Jithesh TS and Ajeesh R.
“This is the third consecutive first prize in the operator category and second consecutive first prize in the supervisor category for NGIL in the competition,” said a press release.
NGIL has also bagged accolades in the recent past from various institutions like CII, KMA, NIPM and Zee business in recognition of its efforts to excel in all facets of its operations through its excellence programme. All these accolades are the results of the commitment and contributions of our employees true to the tag-line of our excellence program- seeking excellence within, said KS Madhusuthan, DGM, Business Excellence, Nitta Gelatin India.
The devastating landslide in Kerala's Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
