NMDC iron-ore production up 19% at 3.86 mt in February 2021

NMDC, the country’s largest iron-ore producer, has witnessed a strong growth in production and sales during February 2021 with production for the month at 3.86 million tonnes (mt) , up 19 per cent from 3.24 mt of ore mined in the corresponding month in February 2020.

Sales in February 2021 increased by 12 per cent at 3.25 mt as against the 2.91 mt achieved in February 2020. The Bailadila projects at Chhattisgarh produced 3.15 mt (2.93 mt), a growth of 8 per cent in production.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said in a statement: “These production and sales figures definitely display NMDC’s strong character to bounce back in spite of operational challenges. This achievement is possible only due to the hard work and commitment demonstrated by the employees. We foresee a gradual rise in numbers and will continue to set new records.”

NMDC recently restarted the operations at Donimalai mines, Karnataka, which have a capacity to produce a minimum of 0.5 mt of iron ore a month (about 6 mt in a full year). This resumption of operations will boost the overall performance of the company.