NMDC, MECL ink pact for joint mineral exploration

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Iron ore major NMDC Ltd has signed an MoU with Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) for joint exploration for iron ore, gold, coal, diamond and other minerals in mutually agreed projects across various States.
NMDC is currently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore annually and diamonds from the Diamond Mining Project, Panna in Madhya Pradesh. It has an R&D Centre for the study of ore beneficiation and minerals processing.
Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “NMDC would like to add value to the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by domestically fulfilling the demands of the steel industry. I hope this venture accomplishes the mission of strategic and beneficial exploration successfully for both the companies.”
“NMDC has been pioneer in iron ore mining and is venturing into coal at Tokisud North and Rohne Coal Mines in Jharkhand.”
MECL has been carrying out mineral exploration from 1972 and is the premier exploration agency in the country.
Ranjit Rath, CMD, Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited said, “MECL is poised to augment and expedite exploration coverage for all mineral commodities across the country.”
“Earlier, MECL has conducted successful exploration for NMDC in Shahpur East and Shahpur West Coal blocks in Madhya Pradesh.”
