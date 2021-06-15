NMPT handles large parcel size vessel MV SSL Brahmaputra

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) handled the MV SSL Brahmaputra – a largest parcel size container vessel — at the port on Tuesday. A statement by NMPT said that this is the largest parcel size container vessel handled at the port in terms of containers as well as size.

The vessel is of 260-meter length overall with 32.35-meter beam anddead weight tonnage of 50,900 tonnes. The vessel arrived laden with 1,521 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent) containers with 25,864.40 tonnes of raw cashew nuts. It has a scheduled export plan of 300 TEUs.

NMPT statement said that Shreyas Shipping was the vessel operator and Amogha Shipping, Mangaluru, was representing it as the local agent.

It may be mentioned here that the container traffic at NMPT increased from less than 2,000 TEUs in 2000 to 1.5 lakh TEUS in 2020-21. So far, these containers were handled at various general cargo berths of the port.

Considering the increase in container handling, NMPT awarded the work of mechanisation of container handling at deep-draft berth (no. 14) to Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (of JSW) on PPP model. The statement said this is expected to foster the growth of container traffic at the port in the coming years.

Expressing happiness over the record handling of a large container vessels, AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, said the port’s multidimensional initiatives such as online gate admittance, improved storage facilities, better service and cost-effective measures made this happen.