NMPT handles large parcel size vessel MV SSL Brahmaputra

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) handled the MV SSL Brahmaputra – a largest parcel size container vessel — at the port on Tuesday. A statement by NMPT said that this is the largest parcel size container vessel handled at the port in terms of containers as well as size.
The vessel is of 260-meter length overall with 32.35-meter beam anddead weight tonnage of 50,900 tonnes. The vessel arrived laden with 1,521 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent) containers with 25,864.40 tonnes of raw cashew nuts. It has a scheduled export plan of 300 TEUs.
NMPT statement said that Shreyas Shipping was the vessel operator and Amogha Shipping, Mangaluru, was representing it as the local agent.
It may be mentioned here that the container traffic at NMPT increased from less than 2,000 TEUs in 2000 to 1.5 lakh TEUS in 2020-21. So far, these containers were handled at various general cargo berths of the port.
Considering the increase in container handling, NMPT awarded the work of mechanisation of container handling at deep-draft berth (no. 14) to Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (of JSW) on PPP model. The statement said this is expected to foster the growth of container traffic at the port in the coming years.
Expressing happiness over the record handling of a large container vessels, AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, said the port’s multidimensional initiatives such as online gate admittance, improved storage facilities, better service and cost-effective measures made this happen.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...