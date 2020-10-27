No additional relaxation in Nov, existing lockdown norms to continue: Home Min

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday announced that re-opening guidelines (relaxation of lockdown norms due to Covid-19) will remain unchanged till November 30. These guidelines were first announced on September 30 with applicability till October 31.

“Moving ahead with caution,” the Ministry said in its order for extending the guidelines, which enabled further opening of activities outside containment zones.

The Ministry said that while most of the activities have been permitted, some activities involving a large number of people, have been allowed with some restrictions and subject to SOP (standard operating procedure) being followed regarding health and safety precautions.

These relate to operations of metro rail, shopping malls, hotel, restaurants and hospitality services; religious places; yoga and training institutes; gymnasiums; cinemas and entertainment parks.

With respect to certain activities having a relatively higher degree of risk of Covid-19 , State/Union Territory governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening based on the assessment of the situation and subject to SOP. These activities pertain to schools and coaching institutes, State and private universities for research scholars, allowing gatherings of 100 people or above, among other things.

The government has already permitted international air travel of passengers as permitted by the Home Ministry, swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons, exhibition halls for business-to-business purposes, besides social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity and subject to ceiling of 200 persons. “Further decisions regarding the above activities will be taken based on the assessment of the situation,” said the Home Ministry.

‘Jan Andolan’

The Ministry urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for participation in ‘Jan Andolan’. It includes three mantras — wear your mask properly, wash your hands frequently, and maintain safe distance of six feet. “There is an urgent need to instil a sense of discipline and ownership amongst citizens in order that the resumption of activities is successful and gains made in the management of the pandemic are not diluted,” it said.

There will be no relaxation of lockdown in Containment Zones till November 30. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these zones and only essential activities will be allowed.