No Class X, XII exams of Maharashtra board before May 2021: Minister

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.
“The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams,” she said, while speaking to reporters.
“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and XII before May,” Gaikwad said.
“I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. We will have to cut at least 25 per cent of the curriculum,” she added.
