No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Kejriwal’s oath ceremony: Gopal Rai

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan here on February 16, said a senior party leader on Thursday.

Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister for a third term in a “Delhi-specific” ceremony, AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told PTI. “No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added. The AAP returned to power winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the election held on February 8.

