There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of disease or deaths exclusively due to air pollution, Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said in a written response to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Jadhav said, health effects of air pollution “are synergistic manifestation” of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity and heredity etc. of the individuals.
“There are no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of disease/deaths exclusively due to air pollution,” the response stated.
