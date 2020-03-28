No Covid-19 Red Zones in Hyderabad: Health Minister

With social media agog with claims that the Telangana Government has announced a few Covid-19 Red Zones, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Revenue officials have said that there is no such decision taken.

A Red Zone under Covid-19 crisis calls for complete lock down of residential area where a critical number of positive cases have been reported.

On Friday, several ‘forwards’ on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claimed that certain areas in the city have been declared as ‘red zones’.

The State reported 59 Covid-19 positive cases by Thursday evening. The Health Department has not come out with any health bulletins since then.