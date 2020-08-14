No farmer received assistance promised by Modi Government: Maharashtra Youth Congress

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
The Maharashtra Youth Congress led a five-day (August 10-14) State-wide fact-finding mission to unearth the truth of the ₹20-lakh-crore Covid relief package. It reached out to the intended stakeholders of the relief package but has not been able to trace any beneficiaries.
Meeting with farmers on the first day of the agitation at the district and taluka level showed that not even a single farmer received the assistance promised by the Modi Government, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said in a media statement on Friday.
The fact-finding teams also consulted local traders, shops and factories and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and the unemployed, who also attest on record that the relief sought is still awaited, three months after it was promised. The people of Maharashtra have participated wholeheartedly in the mission and their recorded testimonies express the same disillusionment across critical sectors of the economy, the statement said.
On May 12, the BJP-led Central Government announced a ₹20-lakh crore relief package, allegedly to salvage the economy from the ravages of the Covid pandemic. Over five days, Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman held the nation captive, only to discover that the astronomical figure was just window dressing for a paltry ₹2 lakh crore stimulus package, which too would be borne by the taxpayers, the statement added.
